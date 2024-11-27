Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans starrer Red One crossed its first milestone at the US box office. However, it is still miles away from recovering its mammoth budget of $250 million. The collections have slowed down further because of the Glicked phenomenon – the release of Gladiator II and Wicked. Red One recently crossed the $100 million mark at the global box office but has a long way to go.

The movie did not generate a lot of buzz, and to top that, two tentpole releases took up most of the theatres, and Wicked is already winning points. Today, Moana 2 was also released in the theatres, and it is also expected to score more than $120 million in its five-day debut weekend.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Red One collected a strong $1.9 million on the second Monday, experiencing a hike of +16.2 % from the first Monday. It registered the biggest second Monday ever for a Big Tech streaming turned theatrical release, beating Killers of the Flower Moon’s $1 million. It has scored on par with Free Guy’s $1.9 million.

Dwayne Johnson’s movie has hit a $54.8 million cume in the United States and is eyeing a $80 million to $90 million run in North America. Meanwhile, the movie has collected $65.20 million, taking the worldwide cume to $119.97 million. As mentioned above, the film was made on a budget of $250 million, and it has recovered only around 48% of the production budget.

It is a Christmas movie in which Santa Claus is kidnapped. The North Pole’s Head of Security must team up with the world’s most infamous bounty hunter in a globe-trotting, action-packed mission to save Christmas. Red One was released in the theatres on November 15.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

