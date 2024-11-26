Moana 2 is going to break the box office upon its release in the box office, domestic and global. Ahead of the film’s release, the industry has placed its bet on the film’s debut weekend numbers. The movie registered the highest first-day pre-sales in China. Scroll below for the deets.

The buzz around the film is increasing, and the first reactions are also pouring in on social media. They are mostly positive so far. The animated feature is the sequel to the 2016 movie, which was also released around Thanksgiving. The sequel was also released during Thanksgiving and collected $82.08 million in its debut weekend in the US. The sequel is expected to collect way more than the predecessor.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Moana 2 is expected to earn between $125 and $135 million in its 5-day opening weekend over the Thanksgiving holiday at the North American box office. The sequel will have an exceptional debut in the international markets as well.

As per the report, Moana 2 is predicted to collect around $100 million to $110 million over the 5-day opening at the international box office. Therefore, it will result in a global opening of over $200 million. The trade analyst predicts its global opening to be between $225 million and $245 million worldwide.

Previously, we reported that the sequel’s pre-sales for the November 28-December 1 time period collected a solid $162K in China. The sequel collected this amount on the first day of the advance booking. It has registered the biggest pre-sales for Disney animations in China post-COVID.

More about the film-

Three years after the first film’s events, Moana receives an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors and forms her own crew, reuniting with her friend, the demigod Maui. As they journey to the far seas of Oceania to break the god Nalo’s curse on the hidden island of Motufetu, which once connected the people of the ocean, they confront old and new foes, including the Kakamora and underworld goddess Matang.

Moana 2 will be released in the theatres on November 27.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

