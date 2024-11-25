China is hooked on Tom Hardy starrer Venom: The Last Dance. The movie is breaking several post-COVID records there after being the highest-grossing comic book movie in China by beating the local haul of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. It has now beaten Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’s collections to achieve another amazing feat at the Chinese box office. Scroll below for the deets.

It was released in the theatres in 2023 and was directed by Steve Caple Jr. Rise of the Beasts is the 7th installment in the Transformers film series and serves as both a standalone sequel to Bumblebee and a prequel to Transformers [released in 2007]. It featured Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback, along with voice actors Ron Perlman, Peter Dinklage, Michelle Yeoh, Pete Davidson, and Colman Domingo. It had a reported budget of between $195 and $200 million, but the film underperformed at the box office.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts collected $89.8 million during its run in China and became the 10th highest-grossing Hollywood movie post-COVID. But that title has now been snatched by Venom: The Last Dance, as per Luiz Fernando’s report. Tom Hardy’s Venom 3 collected a solid $1.5 million on its fifth three-day weekend, experiencing a harsh drop of 68.8% from last weekend. It collected $543K on the fifth Sunday over 19K screenings.

Venom 3 experienced a drop because of Gladiator II, as it lost 65% of its screenings to Ridley Scott’s film. However, it still managed to reach the $92 million come. With that, Venom: The Last Dance surpassed Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ $89.8 million haul and became the 10th highest-grossing Hollywood film post-COVID. It is $3 million away from beating Free Guy’s local run and taking the 9th spot.

Venom: The Last Dance collected another $10K in pre-sales for the 5th Monday and is playing over 19K screenings. Meanwhile, in the US, after the arrival of Wicked, Gladiator II, and Red One, Tom Hardy’s film has slipped to the fourth position in the domestic top 5. The movie stands at $133.82 million cume at the US box office, and overseas, it has collected $322.60 million; therefore, the film collected $456.42 million worldwide.

Venom: The Last Dance was widely released on October 25.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

