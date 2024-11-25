Two major Hollywood films arrived this weekend: Wicked and Gladiator 2. Yes, these biggies clashed at the North American box office, and surprisingly, the outcome was quite good. Both films earned close to their opening weekend projections, and together, they have pulled off solid numbers in the domestic market. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Last year, in July, we witnessed the box office phenomena of Barbie and Oppenheimer. Both films were big in their own space, with huge money spent on the making and marketing. Initially, their clash was thought of as damaging each other’s potential, but in reality, the outcome was surprisingly totally opposite. Due to the clash, both films generated solid buzz around themselves, leading to ample business for both biggies.

For the unversed, both Barbie and Oppenheimer were released in theatres on July 21, 2023. During the opening weekend, the Margot Robbie starrer did a business of $162.02 million at the North American box office. On the other side, Cillian Murphy’s film amassed $82.45 million. Together, they made a cumulative sum of $244.47 million during the first 3 days.

Coming to the latest hot clash at the North American box office, a cumulative sum of $169.50 million has been accumulated during this weekend. Out of this, Wicked has contributed $114 million. Gladiator 2 has contributed $55.50 million.

Even though there’s a big difference between the opening weekend of Barbenheimer and Glicked (Gladiator 2 and Wicked), it could be said that clashes aren’t always bad. If the content is liked by the audience, every film gets its share of audience. And if we look at the bigger picture, it’s good time for the North American box office. Let’s hope this momentum continues even on weekdays.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Maharaja Box Office (China): Shows An Upward Graph, Enjoys Over 45,000 Footfalls In 2-Day Previews

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News