Vijay Sethupathi’s Maharaja has already debuted on the big screen in China, but it is only for limited screening. Recently, previews of the film were held, and the response in the last two days has been quite favorable. After amassing a solid number on the first day, there was an upward graph at the box office yesterday, crossing 45,000 footfalls in total. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

Maharaja is geared up for its grand release in China, and if reports are to be believed, it will be released across 40,000 screens in the country. Expectations have soared with such a wide release, and now some crazy predictions are being made about its theatrical run. In the past, we have seen that content-driven films tend to do fantastic business in China, and given the kind of powerful content the Vijay Sethupathi starrer boasts, it has the potential to emerge as a blockbuster there.

On Saturday, previews for Maharaja were held in China, and it raked an impressive 1.09 crores from the limited screening, along with 23,464 footfalls. Yesterday, on the second day of previews, the film witnessed a jump, and collections went up to 1.26 crores, taking the 2-day collection of previews to 2.35 crores at the box office. Talking about footfalls, the film sold over 45,600 tickets in total.

These numbers are impressive, but more importantly, Maharaja witnessed growth yesterday, which indicates that word-of-mouth is favorable and the content is being liked by the audience. So, all eyes are now on how the film opens on November 29 and how it grows further.

Written and directed by Nithilan Saminathan, Maharaja also stars Anurag Kashyap, Mamta Mohandas, and Natarajan Subramaniam in key roles. It was originally released on June 14.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

