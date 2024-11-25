Things do not look rosy for actor Satyadev, whose fans had their hopes pinned on his latest release, Zebra. The Telugu action thriller was released on November 22, 2024, and marked the actor’s comeback after a string of flops. However, it seems that despite some buzz, his latest release is also struggling to mint numbers at the box office.

Zebra Box Office Collection Day 3

On its 3rd day, the Satyadev starrer witnessed an 89% decrease from its previous day’s collection. The film earned a mere 6 lakhs, whereas it had garnered 55 lakhs on its 2nd day. The film had opened at a disappointing 4 lakhs. While it saw some growth on its second day, the numbers were again dismal on the third day. The total 3-day collection of the movie now comes to 1.55 crore. The film is yet to enter the 2 crore mark and the current collections are alarmingly low.

Interestingly, the Satyadev starrer did receive a positive response from the critics and the masses. Zebra was praised for its slick execution and performances. This had given some hope for the film’s box office collection, but it did not turn out that way. The movie needs a more positive word of mouth, which might leave some hope for the box office numbers.

Another Flop For Satyadev?

Zebra marks Satyadev’s ambitious release after a string of flops. His previous releases like Krishnamma, Godfather, Godse, and Gurthunda Seethakalam including the Akshay Kumar starrer Ram Setu, were all box office duds. Unfortunately, it seems that his latest release might join this list.

About The Movie

Apart from Satyadev, Zebra also stars Dhananjaya, Sathyaraj, Priya Bhavnani Shankar, and Amrutha Iyengar in the lead roles. The film is directed by Eashvar Karthic. While the music has been composed by Ravi Basrur.

