Devara, starring Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, and Janhvi Kapoor in key roles, had a huge pre-release buzz before its release. The film was mounted on a huge scale but couldn’t meet the pre-release predictions. But if we talk specifically about the Hindi dubbed version, it performed better than expected, indicating that there is a market for NTR in the Hindi belt. The Hindi version ended its run at the Indian box office on a good note and wrapped up as a plus affair.

Even before RRR, NTR was a known face among the masses due to the television screenings of his Hindi-dubbed films. However, with RRR, the popularity of the Tollywood superstar went to the next level. The Hindi version of the magnum opus earned over 270 crores and was a huge hit. However, that biggie had a brand of SS Rajamouli backing it. So, the Koratala Siva directorial was NTR’s true test, and despite mixed word-of-mouth, it performed quite well.

Devara (Hindi) opened better than expected by earning 7.95 crores at the Indian box office. Irrespective of reviews, it held onto well, especially in the mass centers. During the opening weekend, a collection of 29.52 crores came in. During the opening week, it amassed a total of 48.27 crores. After this, it added roughly 20 crores more and ended its theatrical run at 68.14 crores net.

The valuation/cost of Devara (Hindi) was reportedly set at around 40 crores. So, if we compare, the film earned 28.14 crores more than the valuation, and it could be considered as an ROI (return on investment). Calculated further, it equals 70.35% returns at the Indian box office.

As per Koimoi’s box office verdict parameters, a film that recovers the cost and earns some profit is a plus affair. So, in that sense, Devara (Hindi) was a plus affair at the Indian box office. It could have been a hit at a collection of 80 crores, which could have yielded 100% returns for the film.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Timothee Chalamet Box Office Report Card 2024: Gave The 1st Blockbuster Of The Year With Dune 2 Leading To A 100% Success Ratio!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News