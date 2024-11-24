29 years later, Karan Arjun is still keeping the audience glued to their seats while watching it in theatres. Yes, the re-release of the classic cult starring Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan is turning out to be a success story at the Indian box office. After clocking a good start, the film witnessed a good jump yesterday, indicating the demand for old Bollywood classics. Keep reading for a detailed report!

The Bollywood action drama, helmed by Rakesh Roshan, was originally released in theatres on January 13, 1995. Back then, the film was a blockbuster success. From songs like Bhangra Paale and Yeh Bandhan Toh to iconic dialogues, everything related to this biggie became widely popular among the masses, and even today, fans remember it.

With such a strong appeal even today, Rakesh Roshan decided to re-release Karan Arjun and promoted it well. The film has been released in over 1,000 theatres in India. In overseas, it was released with 250 shows each day. With this, it became the first Hindi film to be re-released in India and overseas simultaneously.

In India, Karan Arjun’s re-release opened well by raking in 30 lakh net at the Indian box office. After the opening day, the audience reactions from theatres were posted all over social media, making more people excited to watch this film in theatres. As a result, a good jump was seen yesterday.

On day 2, Karan Arjun saw a rise and added another 40 lakh net. Compared to the opening day, this was a jump of 33.33%. It’s a good sign for the film, and today, it will comfortably cross the 50 lakh mark.

Karan Arjun re-release collection breakdown:

Day 1- 30 lakh

Day 2- 40 lakh

Total- 70 lakh

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

