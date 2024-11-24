2024 is about to end as the last month, December, is just around the corner. Multiple movies have been released in the theatres; some did exceptionally well, while others failed to win hearts. But from those tons of movies, we have got the highest-grossing films of the year, and interestingly, all the top 10 films are sequels, including Inside Out 2, Deadpool & Wolverine, Dune 2, and Despicable Me 4 are a few names. It has reportedly happened for the first time in a long time. Scroll below for the deets.

The MCU movie is the second highest-grossing film of the year and achieved utter success when it was released on Disney+, its home streaming platform. The film brought Hugh Jackman back as Logan, and it was something the entire comic book movie fandom was waiting for.

According to Games Radar’s report, the top-10 highest-grosser list of 2024 are all sequels. It is reportedly the first time in 50 years that the entire top 10 has follow-up titles, not prequels or spin-offs but films comprising of existing IP. The report further added that something like this would have been unimaginable in pre-1974. Hence, something like this happened for the first time in the history of cinema.

Based on Box Office Mojo’s report, the top-10 movies begin with Inside Out 2 at #1 with $1.69 billion, followed by Deadpool & Wolverine at #2. It collected $1.33 billion, at #3 is Despicable Me 4 with $968.24 million, Dune: Part Two collected $714.44 million and it managed to be at #4 and at #5 is the MonsterVerse sequel, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire with $571.75 million global haul.

The second half of the list is also comprised of sequels as, at #6 is, the adorable panda, Po with Kung Fu Panda 4, and its $547.63 million global haul. Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is sitting at #7 with #451.07 million, and Venom: The Last Dance, which came out last month, only has occupied #8 and has so far collected $439.93 million.

It got that spot by beating Bad Boys: Ride or Die’s $404.51 million, and with that, Will Smith’s movie is resting at #9 on the top-1- highest-grossers list of 2024. Finally, at #10 is yet another sequel, and it is from the Planet of the Apes reboot series. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes rounds up the top-10 list with its $397.37 million worldwide collection.

Wicked, starring Ariana Grande, has the potential to break this streak and be a part of the top-grossers list of the year. It is already eyeing a global debut of $165-200 million. So far, it is the year of the sequels. However, some sequels fail to enter the top 10, like Ghostbusters: The Frozen Empire, Terrifier 3, Smile 2, and Joker 2. Again, some did really well but did not earn enough to be in the top 10.

Meanwhile, Deadpool & Wolverine, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, and Inside Out 2, along with most other films on this list, are available on digital platforms.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

