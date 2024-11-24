Venom: The Last Dance, starring Tom Hardy, is not lost amid the tentpole releases. It is still hanging in there and has reached a remarkable milestone at the US box office. The film is facing tough competition from big-budget, star-studded films, including Red One, Gladiator II, and Wicked. The film is already the weakest in the franchise, and now it will be struggling more to earn at the cinemas, yet it has not given up, and Tom’s star power is still working its charms. Scroll below for the deets.

The film received a lot of love in China as it became the highest-grossing comic book movie there post-COVID. It surpassed Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3’s local haul to achieve this feat in China. It was released in late October, and it is almost a month since the movie was widely released. The Marvel movie is the threequel in the Venom franchise, and since Hardy’s contract has also ended, it is uncertain whether or not he will reprise his role again in the Sony Spider-Man Univer or the MCU.

According to BoxOfficeReport.com, Tom Hardy-led Venom: The Last Dance collected a decent amount on Friday. It collected $975K on Friday when it played across 2,558 locations in the United States. The film has collected $130.80 million so far at the North American box office. The film was made on an estimated budget of $110 to $120 million. It lost several theatres last Friday due to the release of Red One and this Friday with Wicked and Gladiator II’s arrival.

Venom 3 has collected more than double its domestic box office earnings. Tom Hardy’s film has earned a solid $309.13 million overseas, and allied with the $130.8 million domestic cume, the film stands at a $439.93 million cume worldwide.

The movie is heading towards a more challenging time as the new releases Red One, Wicked, and Gladiator II take up more theatres from the Marvel flick. Wicked is already eyeing a $110 million+ opening weekend, and Gladiator II is also looking decent. Red One also managed to stay at #1 this week after it was released on November 15.

Venom: The Last Dance, led by Tom Hardy, was released in the theatres on October 25.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

