So here’s the tea: Robert Downey Jr. nearly dipped out of the MCU over a pay dispute. In 2013, after Iron Man 3 made a boatload of cash, RDJ wasn’t having it with Marvel’s paychecks. He’d already raked in an excellent $70-$80 million from The Avengers, but after that solo flick crushed it, he figured it was time for a significant pay bump. And he wasn’t just looking out for himself—he was about to go to bat for his entire crew.

Imagine this: RDJ hints to Jon Stewart on The Daily Show that he might retire if Marvel doesn’t meet his salary demands. He casually says, “I don’t know. I had a long contract with them, and now we’ll renegotiate.” Fans were shaken, wondering if this was the end of Tony Stark. Spoiler: it wasn’t, but Marvel listened.

Meanwhile, while RDJ was stacking paper, some of his Avengers co-stars were making peanuts by comparison. Some actors got as little as $200,000 for The Avengers, while RDJ pocketed $50 million. So what did he do? He stepped up as the “big brother” of the group and used his star power to make sure his fellow Avengers got the payday they deserved. Talk about looking out for the squad.

One insider said it best: “He’s the only guy with real power in this situation. And balls of steel, too.” Downey clarified that he wouldn’t stand by and let Marvel treat his colleagues like dirt. When Scarlett Johansson and Chris Hemsworth threatened not to return unless they got a bigger paycheck, Downey had their backs, sending a message to Marvel that wasn’t just about his bottom line.

Fast forward to today, and Downey’s still got that “no one messes with me” vibe. Most recently, he made waves with his stance on Marvel using AI to recreate his Tony Stark character. In an interview on On With Kara Swisher, he said he’d sue anyone who uses AI to bring back his iconic role after he’s gone. “But my law firm will still be very active,” he joked, clarifying he’s serious about protecting his legacy—even after he checks out.

Even though Downey officially hung up the Iron Man suit after Avengers: Endgame, he’s coming back in a big way as the villain Dr. Victor Von Doom in the Fantastic Four reboot. It looks like RDJ is far from being done with the MCU.

So yeah, whether it’s fighting for fair pay or making sure no one ever touches his Tony Stark legacy, Robert Downey Jr. continues to flex his influence on the MCU. And if you thought he was going anywhere quietly, think again.

