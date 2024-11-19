Hugh Jackman isn’t just Wolverine—he’s a Guinness World Record champ now. The Aussie legend locked in the title for the most extended gig as a live-action Marvel superhero. That’s 16 years and 228 days of slashing through the competition like an absolute boss.

In a surprise move on ITV’s This Morning, Craig Glenday, the big boss of record-breaking, handed Jackman his Guinness certificate. Hugh’s not flying solo on this one—he shares the title with his X-Men buddy, Sir Patrick Stewart, aka Professor X. These two kicked off their mutant journey in X-Men (2000) and wrapped it up in Logan (2017). That’s some severe superhero dedication.

Let’s not forget Jackman didn’t just play Wolverine; he owned the role. Hugh turned this razor-sharp mutant into a cinematic icon from X-Men Origins: Wolverine to The Wolverine to the tear-jerking Logan. And Stewart? Right there with him, leading the X-Men with brainpower and British charm. Legends, both of them.

British charm. Legends, both of them.

But here’s the twist: Hugh’s Guinness obsession started before Hollywood. When he was a kid, he and his brother dreamed of breaking records for quirky stuff like snatching coins off their elbows (seriously) or playing the longest badminton marathon. Spoiler alert—they didn’t make it.

Fast forward to now, and Hugh finally got his Guinness moment. Glenday, who delivered the good news, said Jackman was stoked. And why wouldn’t he be? Growing up as a fan of the Guinness World Records book, this recognition was a full-circle moment for him.

As for the vibes on This Morning, they were electric. Glenday called Hugh “down-to-earth” but admitted the guy has undeniable star power. “When he entered the room, the air changed,” he said. Oh, and host Alison Hammond is losing her mind and bear-hugging Hugh? Yeah, that’s how you know you’re in the presence of greatness.

Jackman’s name is now locked in the Guinness World Records 2020 edition. Forget coins and badminton—this Wolverine streak was the ultimate win. Hugh Jackman: actor, record-breaker, and the clawed king of Marvel. Respect.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Is Better Man Based On Robbie Williams’ Life? Release Date, Cast, Plot & More Details

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News