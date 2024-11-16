Eva Mendes was once everywhere on the big screen, but after her 2014 performance in Lost River, she quietly dipped out of Hollywood. Fans were scratching their heads—what’s up with the long hiatus? The answer: motherhood. It flipped her world completely.

In 2019, Mendes revealed why she pressed pause on her acting career. When an Instagram follower asked about a potential comeback, her response was refreshingly straightforward: “Hi! When there’s something worthwhile to be a part of.” She clarified that being a mom to daughters Esmeralda and Amada, whom she shares with Ryan Gosling, meant she had to be picky. “There are many roles I won’t do. There are many subject matters I don’t want to be involved with, so it limits my choices, and I’m fine with that.”

And it wasn’t some spur-of-the-moment decision. Eva Mendes had been open about wanting to lead by example for her kids. In an earlier chat with E! News, she shared, “I’m just a walking example [for my daughters], and I take that very seriously.” It wasn’t just about getting back in front of the camera—it had to feel right and be something that clicked with her values.

Let’s not forget where it all started with Gosling. The two first turned heads in The Place Beyond the Pines (2012), serving up undeniable chemistry. Then came Lost River (2014), where Gosling directed Mendes in what she later called one of her proudest career moments. “He gets something out of me that’s never been accessible before,” she said.

But here’s the plot twist: Mendes was never all in on acting. She told The Sunday Times, “I was never in love with acting. I don’t mean this in a self-deprecating way, but I wasn’t a great actress.” While she valued her time working with incredible creatives, she felt boxed in by the roles Hollywood offered during her 16-year career.

How Does Eva Mendes Feel About Her Life?

Now? Eva Mendes seems totally cool with her pivot away from movies. Whether focused on being a supermom or finding creative outlets beyond acting, she calls the shots on her own terms.

That might explain why she hinted she’d only return to the big screen if Gosling were involved. “That’s the one thing I would love to do,” she shared. Until then, she focused on other creative outlets, including voice work in the children’s series Bluey and writing a picture book called Desi, Mami, and the Never-Ending Worries.

The book, inspired by her own experiences with anxiety, aims to help children navigate their emotions. “It’s about this little girl and her brain working together,” Mendes explained. “I want to open up the dialogue and promote conversation.”

As for stepping away from Hollywood? Mendes seemed to have no regrets. She considered herself “so lucky” to spend more time with her daughters while Gosling’s career took center stage. “It was like a non-verbal agreement,” she said. “He went and did his job. He just happens to be really good at his job.”

For Mendes, the choice was simple—she traded red carpets for storytime and movie sets for family dinners. And for now, the Hollywood spotlight remains on hold unless the perfect project (or partner) comes along.

Eva Mendes may not have been in front of the camera much after Lost River, but she found fulfillment in the roles that matter most—mother, author, and advocate.

