Did You Know Ryan Gosling Was Cast in The Notebook Only Because of His 'Lack of Handsomeness'?

Plot twist: Ryan Gosling got The Notebook role because he wasn’t “handsome” enough! Director Nick Cassavetes alluded in one interview that he wasn’t the typical heartthrob—just a regular guy who looked “a bit nuts.”

Imagine this: Author Nicholas Sparks couldn’t find an actor willing to play Noah. Why? No one wanted to sign up for a role that’s all about waiting around for love and, spoiler alert, still being in love at the end! Sparks spilled the tea in 2016, saying, “No one wanted to play Noah. They all asked, ‘What’s his arc?’ And I was like, ‘He’s just madly in love, folks, that’s the whole point!'”

Then, like a knight in slightly rumpled armor, in walked Gosling. He wasn’t the textbook handsome, leading-man type, but he brought that crazy mix of earnestness and wild-eyed sincerity that made Noah much more than a guy with a crush. And voilà—The Notebook was born, leaving us all bawling our eyes out and questioning our standards in romantic partners.

But Gosling’s “not your average Hollywood stud” vibe didn’t start with The Notebook. Back in 2001, he was already making waves in The Believer, playing a Jewish Neo-Nazi (yes, you read that right). Director Henry Bean said, “You’re perfect because you’re not the obvious choice.” Gosling made a career out of being the guy you’d least expect to sweep you off your feet, and somehow, that’s precisely what makes him so swoon-worthy.

Flash forward to today, and Gosling’s out here living his best life as Ken in this year’s Barbie blockbuster alongside Margot Robbie. When fans threw shade about him playing the world’s most plastic dude, Gosling’s response was pure gold: “If people don’t want to play with my Ken, there are many other Kens to choose from.” Mic drop. The guy knows how to shut down a hater with style.

The irony here is almost too sweet—Ryan Gosling, the dude who wasn’t “handsome enough” for The Notebook, could be looking at his third Oscar nod for Barbie. Life, huh? It’s like the ultimate glow-up. Who needs traditional good looks when you’ve got charm for days and the acting chops to back it up?

Let’s remember the off-screen love drama that also played out during The Notebook; Gosling and his co-star Rachel McAdams didn’t just sizzle on screen; they had a whole romance brewing IRL that gave us all kinds of feels. Even though Gosling made it clear their real-life story was way different from their characters’, we still can’t help but imagine they had their own “If you’re a bird, I’m a bird” moment.

From that “not-so-handsome” guy Cassavetes took a chance on to a bona fide Hollywood A-lister, Ryan Gosling has turned his unconventional looks into pure gold. Whether he’s serenading us in La La Land or making us laugh as the existentially confused Ken, Gosling’s journey proves that sometimes, not fitting in is the best way to stand out.

Who knew the secret to playing an iconic romantic hero was to be anything but the typical hero?

For more such updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: When Scarlett Johansson Exuded Vintage Hollywood Glam In A Sultry Off-The-Shoulder Gown Showcasing Her Envious Curves!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News