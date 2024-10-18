Remember When Angelina Jolie Declared She’d Never Marry Again Following Her Heartbreaking Split?

Academy Award winner Angelina Jolie dropped a bombshell about love when she declared she would never get married again. Talking about her past with Brad Pitt, she alluded that she felt “pressured” into their marriage.

After a long romance, the couple tied the knot in France. But just two years later, they decided to part ways. Jolie, who has six children with Brad Pitt—Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne—has focused on herself and her career. Meanwhile, their custody agreement reached last November still looms over the legal landscape, but as of yet, both stars are legally single.

As Jolie embraced single life, Pitt took a moment to reflect on their split during discussions for his film Ad Astra. He candidly shared, “A family breakup is certainly an eye-opener…I had to understand my guilt and what I can do better.” Insightful words from the man himself!

Fast forward a few years, and Jolie’s thriving in her own right. She captured the spotlight at the Venice Film Festival for her role in Maria. Notably, her performance earned her an almost nine-minute standing ovation. Talk about a comeback!

Gone are the days of the tattooed wild child who won hearts in Girl, Interrupted. Now, she exudes sophistication and elegance, bolstered by a new Tom Ford campaign. Jolie mentioned her intense preparation for Maria, including rigorous vocal training that blended her voice with Callas’. “This is the hardest thing I’ve ever done. I was terrified,” she confessed. Yet, she rose to the challenge, transforming her nerves into art.

But that’s not all! Jolie’s been busy crafting her comeback story, launching her fashion venture, Atelier Jolie, earlier this year, and even snagging her first Tony Award as a producer for Broadway’s The Outsiders. Family is at the heart of her journey, with her sons Maddox and Pax assisting her on set, proving that the Jolie-Pitt legacy continues unexpectedly.

While Jolie shone on stage, Pitt appeared more subdued at the same festival with his friend George Clooney. Their film Wolf garnered a different enthusiasm, leaving Jolie’s star power to eclipse his. In the ever-tumultuous saga of their divorce, Jolie is holding the spotlight.

Despite ongoing legal battles over their shared estate and custody negotiations, Jolie remains resilient. Critics have had mixed feelings about her journey. One Hollywood producer opined, “She’s a little crazy,” reflecting the divided opinions surrounding her. However, veteran publicist Peggy Siegal believes Jolie’s “big renaissance” is a cause for celebration, highlighting her growth and evolution beyond her early Hollywood persona.

As the drama unfolds, it’s clear that Angelina Jolie is more than just the ex-Mrs. Pitt. With every step she takes, it becomes evident that she’s ready to take on the world, one powerful performance at a time.

For more such content, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: When Scarlett Johansson Exuded Vintage Hollywood Glam In A Sultry Off-The-Shoulder Gown Showcasing Her Envious Curves!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News