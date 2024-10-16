Scarlett Johansson has an enigmatic personality and a splendid figure. She can even make a rag look stunning and stylish. Her red carpet outfits always make headlines, and the black gown she wore a decade ago is still iconic. Johansson’s throwback look is still fresh in her fans’ minds, and she looked as gorgeous as ever. Scroll below to take a look.

Scarlett is among the most prominent Hollywood actresses and among the highest-paid ones. She gained global fame for playing Back Widow, aka Natasha Romanoff, in the big-budget Marvel movies. She also stands out from the rest because of her unique voice. However, the actress once revealed that she lost out on roles for her husky voice. But today, she is an A-list actress and is part of some of the biggest movies.

Around a decade ago, Scarlett Johansson appeared in the sci-fi film Under the Skin, where she played an otherworldly woman who preyed on men in Scotland. At the Venice Film Festival premiere of the movie, Johansson sported a stunning black gown perfectly accentuating her curves. Her pictures were posted on the social media platform X by several celebrity fan accounts.

Scarlett wore a black off-the-shoulder gown for the red carpet-event. The outfit featured a plunging neckline that showcased her voluptuous assets. It also featured cinched detailing around the waist. She paired the dress with ivory-colored peep-toe heels and some classy jewelry.

Her colored diamond necklace caught everyone’s eye and was the perfect accessory to enhance the look. She also had a diamond stud and a beautiful ring. The actress wore muted makeup with a sheer base foundation, rosy cheeks, and winged eyeliner. She tied her hair in a messy bun to complete the look. Check out the pictures here.

On the professional front, Scarlett Johansson was last seen in Fly Me to the Moon. She has also lent her voice to the movie Transformers One, which is running in the theatres.

