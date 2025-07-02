The anticipation for Vaadivaasal was high among fans of Tamil actor Suriya and critically acclaimed director Vetrimaaran. The film was expected to revolve around the traditional Tamil bull-taming sport called Jallikattu. However, the project has been stuck in production for a long time, and now Vetrimaaran has reportedly moved on to another film. According to Cinejosh, his next project will be with Simbu, and this collaboration came about after Tamil actor-director Dhanush suggested that Vetrimaaran should meet Simbu.

The Vada Chennai connection

After Simbu and Vetrimaaran met and discussed the collaboration, the director contacted Dhanush to talk about the future of Vada Chennai (2018), specifically the possibility of expanding the franchise. The film, directed by Vetrimaaran, was both produced by and starred Dhanush, who holds the rights to the intellectual property.

Vetrimaaran proposed to Dhanush two options: the upcoming project with Simbu could either be made as part of the Vada Chennai universe or as a standalone film. Dhanush responded that Vetrimaaran is free to take any creative decision he wishes, and that he has no objection, adding that he will provide a No Objection Certificate (NOC).

Reasons For The Postponement Of Vaadivaasal?

The delay of Vaadivaasal is not due to a single reason but a plethora of factors, including the writing process, as it is reportedly difficult to script a rural sports drama of this nature, according to 123 Telugu. Another reported reason is the development of animatronics and other technical elements aimed at ensuring the safety of everyone involved in the project. Such reasons led Vetrimaaran to officially postpone Suriya’s film.

For more such updates, check out Down South

Must Read: War 2 VS Coolie Pre-Release Battle: Jr NTR Is Ahead Of Rajinikanth In Telugu States With Over 80% Higher Price?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News