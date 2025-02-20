Rajinikanth’s fans are eagerly awaiting the release of his upcoming film Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. While excitement for the movie is already high, a new piece of news has further fueled their enthusiasm.

According to a report by 123Telugu, the legendary superstar recently had a meeting with renowned filmmaker Vetrimaaran to discuss the possibility of collaborating on a new project. The report suggests that Rajinikanth was impressed with the story idea presented to him. However, as of now, there is no official confirmation regarding the project, and these discussions remain speculative. Fans will have to wait for an official announcement to see if this exciting collaboration becomes a reality.

Vetrimaaran is renowned for crafting films that revolve around pressing social issues, as seen in the Viduthalai franchise and Asuran. If this collaboration materializes, there is a strong possibility that the project will also carry a significant social message.

Vetrimaaran’s last film, Viduthalai Part 2, is now available for streaming on Prime Video. A sequel to Viduthalai Part 1, the film dives deeper into the motivations of Vijay Sethupathi’s character, exploring how a humble school teacher is transformed into a revolutionary and armed insurgent. It sheds light on the systemic oppression that pushes individuals toward resistance, ultimately showcasing how the government’s excessive use of force perpetuates a cycle of violence and rebellion.

The film features a stellar cast, including Vijay Sethupathi, Manju Warrier, Soori, Kishore Kumar G., Gautham Vasudev Menon, Bhavani Sre, and Rajiv Menon. With music composed by the legendary Ilaiyaraaja and cinematography by Velraj, Viduthalai Part 2 delivers an intense and thought-provoking cinematic experience.

If Vetrimaaran can craft a project of similar depth with Rajinikanth on board, the combination of his socially conscious storytelling and the superstar’s massive influence could result in something truly unique. While Viduthalai Part 2 has flaws, its strong social messaging remains impactful.

