A new report from the YouTube channel Valai Pechu suggests that actress Pooja Hegde might have a song and dance sequence in the film. However, the makers have not confirmed this, so for now, it’s just a rumor, though there’s a strong chance it could be true.

The rumor about Pooja Hegde’s possible song and dance sequence in Coolie isn’t the only speculation surrounding the film. Another widespread rumor suggests that the movie, which was initially planned for a theatrical release in May 2025, might be postponed to August 2025.

However, just like the previous report, the makers have not issued any official statement to confirm or deny these claims. Until an official announcement is made, the release month remains uncertain.

Now, let’s take a look at the confirmed details about the cast and crew of Coolie. The script is a collaborative effort between director Lokesh Kanagaraj and Chandhru Anbazhagan. The film stars Rajinikanth alongside an impressive ensemble cast, including Upendra, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Shruti Haasan, Kishore Kumar G., Sathyaraj, Aamir Khan, Soubin Shahir, Sivakarthikeyan, Reba Monica John, S. Sadhasivam, Junior MGR, and Mahendran.

The cinematography is handled by Girish Gangadharan, while Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music. Philomin Raj is in charge of editing. The film is produced by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures.

