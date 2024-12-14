Pooja Hegde’s career resurgence has become a promising narrative in the film industry. After undergoing a difficult two-year period, she is back in action. Pooja faced many setbacks, but then she grabbed films again. Pooja currently has three high-profile projects spanning Tamil and Hindi cinema.

Pooja recently completed filming a project with Suriya, directed by Karthik Subbaraj. She is currently working alongside Thalapathy Vijay in what is expected to be his last film before entering politics.

In Bollywood, Pooja Hegde secured the lead role opposite Varun Dhawan in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, directed by David Dhawan. While Sreeleela was initially considered for the role, Pooja later stepped in to grab the film.

Though her last Telugu appearance was a special role in F3 in 2022, she remains a popular star. With multiple releases slated for 2025, Pooja is reportedly in talks for several Telugu films, Tupaki English reports. However, official announcements still need to be made. Fans are optimistic that her career revival will see her reclaim her star status across all significant film industries.

Pooja Hegde is trying to make the most of her career now. She was missing the action in prime time but wants to be the star in Telugu again. Despite poor performances in her Hindi movies, the actress is currently going all guns to secure the top spot. Pooja Hegde is in the limelight now in the South. She has a couple of Tamil films; she will soon attract everyone big time.

On the other hand, Pooja is also expected to sign at least two big movies by the end of next year, including a project with Dulquer Salmaan, as News18 reported. She is one of the lead actresses who is getting a decent amount of remuneration. More details of her lineup are expected to be out soon.

