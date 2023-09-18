Pooja Hegde is one of the leading actresses in South film industry. While she made her Bollywood debut with Mohenjo Daro in 2016 opposite Hrithik Roshan, her roots were in the South film industry especially Telugu where she commands a huge fan following.

It is only after becoming extremely popular in Hindi cinema that Pooja hasn’t got much time to do South movies. Even though she largely stays away from controversies, one of her comments seemed to have irked her fans in South India. Scroll down to know more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Back in 2020, Pooja Hegde faced intense criticism following her comments on the Southern film industry’s penchant for navel and midriff shots. During a press conference, she also discussed a scene from her blockbuster film “Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo,” and the video of her statements quickly went viral on social media platforms.

Months later, Pooja opened up on her statement during a conversation with the Film Companion. Talking to Anupama Chopra, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress said, “I spoke about this in my press things. I said that South has an obsession with navels and midriffs. I said I’d rather have a guy look at my legs than my midriff. I said that I know legs are hot personally speaking, but objectifying the legs is not quite.”

Pooja Hegde’s comments sparked a significant uproar on social media, with netizens expressing strong disapproval of her remarks and labelling her as ‘ungrateful’ toward the industry that has contributed to her success. In response to the widespread social media backlash, Pooja later issued a clarification, emphasizing that her words had been misinterpreted.

“The things I said can be twisted but the love I have for Tollywood can’t be. The Telugu film industry has always been vital for me. This is even known to my fans who love my movies. I always say I will never give in to misunderstandings but I will reinstate, I will forever be indebted to the Telugu film industry”, said Pooja.

For more updates on south news, follow Koimoi.

Must Read: Karan Johar On Major Differences Between Ranbir Kapoor & Ranveer Singh Says “RK Has No Manager, You Ask Him For Dates & He Opens His Phone…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News