From the past some time, Bollywood’s most loved films Munnabhai MBBS have been in the news owing its comeback with the third 3rd instalment. While the makers or the actors never made an official announcement or gave a quote, media reports of Munnbhai MBBS 3 being in the making have been buzzing for quite some time now. It was just recently when a video of Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi in their Munnabhai and circuit avatar surfaced, taking the web by storm.

While many thought they had come together for the 3rd instalment, they reportedly shot for an ad that was set in the backdrop of a hospital. However, now the latest news states that part 3 may never happen. Yes, you heard that right!

Recently, a report in the media suggested that due to a fallout between director Rajkumar Hirani and producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra owing to #MeToo allegations, they are unlikely to come together for Munnabhai MBBS 3. For the unversed, Hirani was accused of se*ual harassing a female crew member on the film sets. Scroll down for details.

A source close to the development revealed to Hindustan Times, “There are very less chances of the third film happening now because of the fallout between Rajkummar Hirani and (producer) Vidhu Vinod Chopra. It has been several years since they parted ways following the #MeToo allegations against Hirani. In fact, there was a film with a working title Munna Bhai Chale America, but that was soon shelved without any reason. The script was finalised and the pre-production had also started, but it could not happen.”

Adding, “There is no film in the making. They shot for a commercial for a hospital, and the BTS video was released online, which started the rumours.”

The source also revealed to the portal that since Munnabhai MBBS studios got involved in #MeToo allegations and had even decided to step back from doing the third part if the director Raju Hirani was found guilty. As, “The studio stands in solidarity with the survivor.”

Well, we shall wait for the makers to make an official announcement if Munnbhai MBBS 2 is in the making or not.

