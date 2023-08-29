The glamour industry is a strange world but also a welcoming world. It welcomes someone as charming as Shah Rukh Khan and turns him into a superstar and also welcomes someone as antic as Rakhi Sawant and also calls her a star in her own way! This industry has also seen a film like Pathaan and a film as absurd and weird as Adipurush. So once, SRK was asked about an absurd film he had been offered.

The superstar had an answer. But none could imagine such a weird, so absurd, and so lame incident would crop up as his answer. This story was narrated by Anupama Chopra, who narrated the tale told to her by SRK himself.

Chopra, in her interview, which was shared on an Instagram handle, filmsandfacts. She narrated the wild tale as this. “At one point, I asked him (SRK), what are some of the most absurd scripts that have been pitched to you? What’s the craziest story you’ve heard as a leading man? So this is one that he told me, and he said that a very bearded, artsy type director came to him and pitched him a story in which he plays a character who cannot marry to the woman he loves.”

Now the story gets interesting and read it with very intense thought as it goes like this, narrated by Chopra, “In the gham of that he becomes a gangster. And she marries a cop. She marries a cop who at some point is now chasing the gangster. Then the cop shoots the gangster. Somehow the wounded gangster makes his way to a train in which that girl is sitting. The one he loved. Now the story gets really strange.”

Anupama Chopra starts cracking as she completes the tale told to her by Shah Rukh Khan and carries on the narration, “He’s (Shah Rukh’s character) lying there wounded and he cannot find water. He is really thirsty and he needs water. The girl is…but there is no water. And therefore the only way to stop Shah Rukh from dying and I don’t know how this works, biologically it is impossible, but she brestfeeds him. And here I quote Shah Rukh exactly and Shah Rukh is quoting the director, “And at that point, the relationship between them becomes like brother and sister.”

Netizens had hilarious reactions to this story. A user wrote, “Film title- KABHI SAIYA KABHI BHAIYA.” Another wrote, “Kisika Bhai, kisiki Jaan in a reversed parallel universe.” A third user pointed out, “It should be mother and son not brother sister.” People also guessed the director as a user commented, “Why do I think it was none other than RGV!?” Another comment read, “Agar aap kisi ko dil se chaho to saari kaynat use apki bahen banane me lag jati hai.”

Coming back to the weird story, what do you think would have been SRK’s reaction to this one considering he is such a witty and humorous man himself?

You can watch the video here:

