Bollywood has seen many friendships to build up and many bonds to break. Such friendship was between Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor – two new-generation actresses in the Hindi film industry; they were best of friends. However, a post made the netizens think that there might be a slight feud between them. What is that about? Scroll ahead to find out.

Janhvi was last seen in the film Bawal, which received quite a lot of backlash for featuring Adolf Hitler’s references and trivialising the holocaust. Sara’s new post seemed like a sly dig at Kapoor for doing the movie Bawal.

Recently, Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram stories section and shared a picture flaunting her book collection. Among all of the books, there was a book about Auschwitz titled, ‘Auschwitz – A History’ with a caption on top of it, “Read more books”. Now, the picture is doing rounds on Reddit as the Redditors are thinking whether it was a dig at Janhvi or not, as her film Bawal was termed as ‘insensitive’ and ‘tone-deaf’ for its usage of Adolf Hitler’s references.

The picture was shared on the r/BollyBlindsNGossip section with the caption, “Was this a sly dig at Janhvi”:

Janhvi Kapoor’s dialogue “Every relationship has its Auschwitz” from the movie Bawal was immensely trolled. Now, netizens believe there’s something wrong between Sara and Janhvi and that is why this post was made. One wrote, “Y’all think that if this was a true dig at Jhanvi then she initally had Auschwitz book front and center but then moved it to the right because “woh kuch zyaada ho jayega” and she wanted to tone it down a bit.”

Another one commented, “Book about Auschwitz, right above “read more books”. That’s what OP is referring.”

One of the Redditors mentioned, “Aren’t they BFFs who went skinny dipping in a fountain at Kedarnath?”

One even penned whether it was a coincidence or not, while another Redditor wrote, “She’s reading aushwitz..janhavi acted in a movie which trivialised holocaust.. connect the dots.”

Earlier when the film Bawal was receiving quite a lot of backlash, Janhvi Kapoor had said in an interview with Gatatta Plus, “The heart of the film was in the right place. It is all a matter of perspective. I feel sad that what some people got from it was that we were trivialising it. That was not the intention. I would like to understand where that opinion is coming from.”

Well, do you think there’s a feud between Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor?

