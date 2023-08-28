Salman Khan, at the age of 57, is still ruling the industry with his unparalleled stardom. He enjoys a huge loyal fan base, and that’s not merely because of his box office pull but also due to his off-screen persona. One of the major selling points in Salman’s glorious career has been his ‘unmarried’ status. However, the actor has been reportedly in several relationships be it with Aiswarya Rai Bachchan, Sangeeta Bijlani or Katrina Kaif. But none of those resulted in marriage.

Salman Khan’s marriage is easily one of the most discussed topics to come out of the entertainment world. The ‘Tiger 3’ actor himself has spoken about it on several occasions and now, as the actor is close to 60, the topic is done and dusted. Even fans have accepted that their Bhai will be living a single life forever.

Amid this, one old interview of Salman Khan talking about love and relationship has gone viral on social media. The clip shows the interviewer asking the ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan’ actor about “what’s the most romantic thing that he has done”. In response to this, the Bigg Boss host replied, “Nothing”.

However, then the edited video shows the actor saying, “Patane ke chakkar me pulling chairs and all”. Then continues, “If man and woman are equal, you pull your own chair yaa…can you open your own door”. This video didn’t go down well with many netizens as they don’t agree with the actor’s point of view.

Check out the video:

One user wrote, “Basic manners bhi hard work hota hai for toxic ppl,” while another commented, “I pull chairs for everyone usko tehzeeb bolte h kabhi lucknow aao sikh jaoge”. A third comment read, “These alpha males can pull chair for there male friend I bet.” However, there were some fans who supported Salman Khan and said, “Exactly girls also have hands, I don’t know why they expect boys to do these silly things for them and why boys do this…Tiger is always right”. Another wrote, “Yes I agree this pulling chair and open door is all fake because it doesn’t stay forever.”

On the work front, Salman Khan is gearing up to host the upcoming season of Bigg Boss, aired on Colors TV. The actor will be next seen in ‘Tiger 3’ alongside Katrina Kaif.

