Sunny Deol is currently riding high on the success of his recently released film ‘Gadar 2’. Directed by Anil Sharma, the film stars Ameesha Patel as the female lead and has turned out to be a tsunami at the box office. In a recent interview, Sunny made a bold statement on the series of new events and revealed that he’ll not be producing films as he goes bankrupt every time he does that and will only focus on his acting career. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Sunny is one of the most popular actors from the 1980s and 90s and did some incredible work in Hindi cinema. He enjoys a huge fan following and is currently trending on social media after his recent release, Gadar 2, turned out to be a hit at the box office.

In a conversation with BBC Asian Network, Sunny Deol spoke about the past decade and why he’ll not be producing Bollywood movies and said, “Because I go bankrupt. The world has become very difficult. Years back, I could control things because distribution was normal. They were people we interacted with. There was a connection. Ever since the corporates have come in, there’s nothing.”

Gadar 2 actor added, “For an individual to stand tall over there, it’s difficult. You have to do your PR, run around, and they won’t give you your number of theatres. They don’t want individuals to be there. I had a tough time with my films in this past decade. You’re trying to do a certain kind of cinema, but you.”

Sunny Deol concluded, “That’s what I came in for. I became a producer, a director, wearing too many hats. A man can only do one job. So I said, ‘Throw everything away, just become an actor.’ So that’s what I want to do now. Do as many films as I can as an actor.”

What are your thoughts on Sunny not producing any more Bollywood films? Tell us in the space below.

