Amid the box office success of Gadar 2, Sunny Deol has now been making headlines for an altogether different reason. Over the weekend, the actor got in trouble when rumours of him failing to repay the loan amount of his Juhu villa surfaced online. It was said that the bank put his luxurious abode on auction to recover the loan amount of Rs 56 crore. Yes, you heard that right! However, later another report stated that his good friend Akshay Kumar has stepped up to help the actor in times of crisis.

At the work front, their films – Gadar 2 and OMG 2 – have been clashing in the theatres and doing fantastic jobs. While Sunny starrer has been leading the race, Akki’s film too recently entered 100 crore club. Scroll down for details.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Coming back, a latest media report has recently denied the rumours of Akshay Kumar helping Sunny Deol out. While both the actors share a cordial and friendly relationship, the rumours of him lending him Rs 56 crore are unture. A source close to the development revealed to Hindustan Times, “All such claims are absolutely untrue”. Soon after the news broke out, bank withdrew the auction notice for the Juhu bungalow, and stated that there was a technical glitch.

The Bank recently issued a corrigendum in a national newspaper, it read “Corrigendum to E Auction Sale Notice dated 19.08.2023 published in The Times of India Mumbai Edition (Pg.3) dated 20.08.2023 with regards to Sale Notice in respect of Mr. Ajay Sing Deol Alias Mr. Sunny Deol Stands Withdrawn due to Technical Reasons for the below mentioned Property :All That piece and parcel of land bearing Survey No. 41 Hissa No 5 (Pt) CTS No. 173 of Village Juhu Taluka Andheri Mumbai Suburban Dist, Admeasuring 599.44 Sq Mtrs underneath a structure known as Sunny Villa situated at Gandhigram Road Juhu Mumbai 400049. Bearing New Municipal assessment No. 00121047 situated in registration District and Sub district of Mumbai Suburban.”

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: When Abhishek Bachchan Angered His Mentor JP Dutta By Walking Out Of Paltan Shoot Before 24 Hours, The Filmmaker Blasted Him In The Media, “Please Go & Speak To The Bachchans…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News