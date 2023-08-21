It was a very good day for OMG 2 all over again as from 6.03 crores that it had gathered on Friday, the numbers have moved to as much as 12.06 crores on Sunday. The film has found good traction amongst the multiplex audience and especially for an A rated film, it’s holding quite well.

The only other ‘adults only’ films which did so well in the second week as well were Kabir Singh and The Kerala Story and it’s heartening to see how OMG 2 has been managing to stand on its own and bring in 113.67 crores already.

The film in fact did well to enter the 100 Crore Club on Saturday itself and with this the pressure of scoring a century in quick time was out of the way. An extra 10 crores+ which have come on Sunday has allowed the film to take a good lead which will push its total past the next big milestone of 125 crores by close of week itself.

The Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam starrer is a clear hit and is now assured of yet another OMG instalment coming up next. One just hopes that it doesn’t take more than a decade to even go on floors, something that happened for OMG 2, and this time around the film is released in a span of next five years itself.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

