Golden days are back for Bollywood as both Gadar 2 and OMG 2 have succeeded at the Indian box office despite a clash. The Independence Day weekend has always been lucky for the industry, and this time too, we have got two winners. Let’s see how they performed on day 10, i.e. second Sunday!

Both enjoyed the goodwill of their predecessors and, thankfully, found tremendous acceptance from the audience. With such trending, it was always on the cards that the Gadar sequel and OMG sequel would show massive growth over the second weekend, and that’s exactly what happened.

As per early trends flowing in, Sunny Deol‘s Gadar 2 raked in a mammoth 39-41 crores at the Indian box office on day 10. It’s a massive jump compared to Saturday’s 31.07 crores. Just like the opening weekend, mass centres saw unprecedented response, and even multiplexes were houseful at several locations. As of now, the film is standing at 375.20-377.20 crores and will enter the 400 crore club during weekdays.

Coming to Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi’s OMG 2, the film too witnessed a good jump by earning 12-14 crores on day 10 at the Indian box office. On the second Saturday, it did a business of 10.53 crores. The total collection stands at 113.61-115.61 crores. There will be a dip today, but the target of 150 crores will be achieved by the next weekend.

Looking at the collection of both Gadar 2 and OMG 2, it feels good to be a Bollywood enthusiast, as the golden days are back. After witnessing a rampage during the opening weekend and Independence Day, it was another half-century in a single day as a combined total of 51-55 crores got registered on the second Sunday.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

