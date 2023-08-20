Oppenheimer Box Office Day 30 (India): Christopher Nolan's Film Hits The Milestone Of 125 Crores In 5th Weekend

Despite the release of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Gadar 2 and OMG 2 post its arrival, Oppenheimer is still running well at the box office. The film has managed to gain consistent footfalls for four weeks in succession already and now even in its fifth week, it has found a few screens and shows allocated to it.

Especially at the IMAX, it stays on to be a preferred choice amongst the audiences, which shows how the premium screen brand holds so much of prominence. In fact this is also practically the only highly verbose movie sans any quintessential Hollywood action or animation which has found such wonderful traction in India.

Otherwise the country is known to welcome hardcore action franchise affairs with audiences lapping them up, but Oppenheimer is an exception where it’s the intellectual audiences that are giving the film a dekko week after week.

The Christopher Nolan film has now accomplished yet another milestone, that of 125 crores total, and in its final run it should manage to hit the 130 crores mark, which would be really good.

Superhit.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

