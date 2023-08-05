Christopher Nolan is among the most celebrated filmmakers of all time. He never fails to blow away the audience’s minds with his work and recently left everyone in awe of his art of filmmaking with Oppenheimer. The director did go the extra mile to bring the story of J Robert Oppenheimer, the father of the atomic bomb, along with Cillian Murphy. As the director has always been very particular about every scene in his films, he even hung an IMAX camera over Murphy during one scene, which made the netizens go crazy.

Apart from Murphy, the movie also stars Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Florence Pugh, Rami Malek and more. Despite its box office battle against Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling’s Barbie, the movie has broken various records across the globe.

Oppenheimer turned out to be a massive blockbuster with positive reviews. The movie is based on the life of the theoretical physicist who played a crucial part in developing the first nuclear weapons as a part of the Manhattan Project. Christopher Nolan revealed that he has shot the entire film using the highest-resolution cameras that exist and reportedly it’s a combination of IMAX 65mm and Panavision 65mm and then projected the film in 70mm.

During a hospital scene, which saw Cillian Murphy lying on the bed, Christopher Nolan hung the heavy camera above the actor for a shot. A behind-the-scenes photo is currently going viral on social media as netizens are reacting to how it must be dangerous lying under the huge and heavy camera. For the unversed, IMAX 3D cameras weigh over 113 kg. Check out the photo shared by the Instagram page named @memezar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MEMEZAR • MEMES & MEME-CULTURE (@memezar)

The caption of the image read, “Family vloggers when one of their 12 children does literally anything.” Reacting to the BTS picture, an Instagram user wrote, “I would be so terrified of that thing dropping on my chest and killing me instantly.”

Another penned, “I would feel so insecure with such a thing in front my face.”

A third one wrote, “What if it fell on his head.”

Some also cracked jokes on the picture. One wrote, “Nolan is giving Cillian an X-ray,” while another added, “family youtubers as soon as their baby’s out of the womb.”

