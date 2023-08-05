Jamie Dornan needs no introduction. The actor has proved his acting mettle by picking up various roles and playing in several genres throughout his career. He has been the face of the R-rated blockbuster film series Fifty Shades, and the list of the roles he has played has no bounds. While the actor is known for his versatility, his one role bothered his wife Amelia Warner, and he had to win her trust back. Scroll down to read the scoop.

Dornan began his career with modelling and finally landed a role in the 2006 drama film Marie Antoinette. He still continued modelling alongside his acting gigs and soon established himself as a leading star. His role as Christian Grey in the Fifty Shades film series, which also starred Dakota Johnson, brought him immense fame.

In 2013, Jamie Dornan landed the lead role in the BBC series The Fall. He portrayed the character of serial killer Paul Spector and totally nailed it. However, the celebrated role came with its own difficulties as Dornan struggled to bring the serial killer to life in the show. In 2013, during an interview with Culture, he said, “In truth, I struggled a bit – we didn’t film it in any sequential order. When you see it all put together, and the proximity of what he’s doing at home with his kids and what he’s doing at night, what he gets off on – I do struggle. I understand why people find that tough to watch.”

Well, the show was a tough-to-watch one even for his wife Amelia. Talking about how he had to win Amelia Warner’s trust back, Jamie Dornan said, “My wife hadn’t seen the third episode, so we watched it the other night. She was a little bit wary of me for about half an hour after it finished.” The Heart Of Stone star continued, “I had to win back her trust. It’s interesting. I guess I didn’t quite realize I was capable of coming across as so dark. Everyone in the process of casting me must always have seen that darkness in me. Yet I’m not sure I even saw it myself. Basically, it must have been inside me, which is kind of worrying.”

