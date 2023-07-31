Tom Hanks is one of the most celebrated actors in Hollywood with two Academy Awards to his name, and after entertaining us with his stellar performances, the senior actor once gave his honest opinion on the explicit n*de scenes of the infamous Fifty Shades Of Grey starring Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan in the lead. It is safe to say that the Oscar-winning actor was not very impressed with all the skin show and hot and heavy s*x scenes in the film.

For the unversed, Hanks is mostly known for his iconic film Forrest Gump among other notable features; on the other hand, the erotic romance drama based on EL James’ novel also has a lot of fans, and it went out to give a total of three films in the franchise. Keep scrolling to know what Tom had to say about this raunchy film when its first part came out in 2015.

As per a report by Page Six back in 2015, when Fifty Shades of Grey came out, Academy Award Winning actor Tom Hanks gave his honest opinion on this Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan starrer erotic romance drama. The senior actor made sure to make it a point that he would have never done anything like that on screen, nor did he want anybody to do it.

According to the report, Tom Hanks said, “I want nobody doing that on-screen. In movies, there’s no place for it. I’m the last guy you’ll cast in some big passionate clinch kind of thing.”

Besides Tom Hanks, that report also quoted Julia Roberts’ views on the n*de scene of Fifty Shades of Grey, and she said, “Acting with clothing on is a performance. Clothing off, it’s a documentary. I don’t do documentaries.”

The film definitely not very critically acclaimed, but it has its own fanbase, and Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan made quite a fortune out of it.

As for Tom Hanks, on the professional front presently, he was last seen in Asteroid City alongside Scarlett Johansson.

