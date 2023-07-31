Amongst a lot other things that The Flash starring Ezra Miller is criticized for, its CGI stands on the top spot and the movie has already received a whole lot of flack for its labelled ‘bad CGI’. While the movie now is on streaming and many are watching it only to understand the uproar against it, and that only means that the dissection will be more rigorous now because the pause, play, and rewind buttons are in the hands of the viewer. This has now led to a netizens posting Henry Cavill’s still from his cameo or his CGIed cameo, and fans are trolling the studio again.

For the unversed, led by Ezra Miller, The Flash was directed by Andy Muschietti and was one of the biggest event movies for the studio. The movie starred Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Michael Keaton, Nicolas Cage, Sasha Calle, and many more in big and small roles. Henry was upto make his last appearance as Superman, before he bids a goodbye as James Gunn has axed his future in the DCU.

The still that has Henry Cavill shirtless is being criticised a lot by the netizens. It includes Superman in rage with dead cold eyes, and a body that doesn’t completely resemble Cavill. Because it was reportedly created on CGI. The fans are now trolling the studio and asking questions about how this was greenlit in a movie that was in the making for ages with ample time to perfect it. Read on to know.

The Flash viewers who saw Henry Cavill as Superman for one last time has called out Warner Bros for being lazy with the CGI. Someone on Reddit has even pointed out how the face seems to be from Justice League (2017). If you aren’t aware, Henry’s mustache was CGIed then, and that was also a controversy. Reacting to the pictures, a Reddit user wrote, “WB cgi department fucking him one last time.”

Another wrote, “WB has fucked Henry more than his GF has and in the words of Micheal Scott, “you expect to get screwed by your company, but you never expect to get screwed by your girlfriend.” One expressed genuine doubts and wrote, “I honestly don’t have a clue how this was green lit to go into theatres and not even fixed for the digital release this is scorpion king level cgi

