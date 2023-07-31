There have been wild rumours floating around social media that claim Hailey Baldwin is expecting her first child with husband Justin Bieber. Initially most of us thought the pregnancy reports will die down soon but looks like there could be some truth in it. All new pictures show a visible baby bump and fans certainly cannot keep calm. Scroll below for more details!

It all began when Hailey was spotted in a white midi dress last week. Given she’s a supermodel; we’ve always seen her maintain a zero size figure. But one could notice she was a little conscious about her tummy. In another outing, Justin’s wife donned a crop top but tried to hid her stomach with the help of her laptop bag as the shutterbugs captured her.

After all the previous hints, Hailey Bieber’s pregnancy seems to have been confirmed in a backstage picture alongside Justin Bieber at Drake’s concert. While the Baby singer could be seen sitting, his wifey stood near him in a black crop top and blue denim. One could notice a visible bump as she tried to hide it via her hands around the stomach.

In another viral video, Justin Bieber could be seen walking with a bunch of friends and telling Hailey Bieber, “I think, I mean, I know you’re pregnant but…” until he notices the paparazzi and turns to his wife.

Hailey Bieber is rumored to be pregnant with Justin Bieber in a new TikTok video. “I know your pregnant but” pic.twitter.com/Pm6GkAMcY3 — popicons (@iconpopnews) July 27, 2023

Netizens are convinced that Hailey Bieber is all set to welcome parenthood, but Selena Gomez fans don’t feel the best about it.

another suspected video of Hailey Bieber being rumored of being pregnant with Justin Bieber in a new TikTok video. pic.twitter.com/prQiGDaaTT — popicons (@iconpopnews) July 30, 2023

A Selenator reacted to rumours, “That’s why all the sudden he’s being nice to her or is it because Selena is never returning to an abusive drug addict?”

Another slammed the video and wrote, “That’s not even Justin’s voice talking. 🙄Stop spreading fake BS.”

“plz nooo plz stop … i’m still recovering from the marriage announcement,” wrote a user.

Another commented, “I want to vomit”

There remains no confirmation of pregnancy by either Justin Bieber or Hailey Bieber yet.

