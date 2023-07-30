Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber feud are one of the most talked about things online, and it seems to be reigniting as a fan spotted a similar dance trend performed by Selena and her friends which was also done by Hailey, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and co on the Fourth of July party by Michael Rubin. Selena has been spending time with her friends, and the alleged video is from the bachelorette bash of that friend. Keep scrolling to get the deets.

A few months back, Hailey and Selena’s fans were at each other’s throats as the Selenators thought that the former’s BFF Kylie Jenner took a dig at the latter over her eyebrow post. It took an ugly form as the fans even allegedly gave life threats to Hailey.

Selena Gomez recently shared a video of her and her friends from the bachelorette party of Connar Franklin; a video from the party has been going around on the internet where Selena made an appearance along with her other friends. The video showcased Selena and her friends walking down the frame on the tune of Big Boss Vette’s Pretty Girls Walk. Sel sported an off-shoulder black dress, with the bride stepping up at the end of the line in her white outfit in contrast to others’ black ones.

The Hailey Bieber fans are not too happy about this video as one thinks Selen Gomez has thrown shade upon Bieber as she, along with Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Justine Skye, Lori Harvey and La La Anthony, did a similar video on Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice’s song Barbie World. They are terming Selena as the copycat while for many times, it had been the other way around; several Selenators accused Hailey of copying the Rare Beauty owner.

Hailey Bieber and her pals’ video showed them all in white outfits; all decked up for the Fourth of July party of Michael Rubin. A Twitter user made a collage of both videos and shared it on the micro-blogging site.

Another Selena fan pointed out that the Calm Down singer did the model walk in January 2023, and Hailey Bieber once again copied her. Check out the videos here and let us know your thoughts in the comments:

Selena Gomez is at her best friend Connor Franklin‘s bachelorette party this is a bachelorette party walk it started in January 2023.. Lori Harvey And Hailey Bieber did it Fourth of July that was this month this trend started back in January https://t.co/EgJf0YeCeX pic.twitter.com/inmag2hlIa — .Hailo (@hailob4real) July 29, 2023

Imagine they did it first…they would say Hailey was a copycat and was shady pic.twitter.com/ZsvJciIyAC — Emily (@JustDoingNothi) July 29, 2023

