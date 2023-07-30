The wild nature of things that happened with Henry Cavill at the DCU after James Gunn took the boss chair with Peter Safran are still making headlines, and the buzz around it refuses to fade. While the actor must have made peace with the fact that he no longer can be the Superman that fans love and still have hopes that he will get his redemption one day, the Internet still seems some hope as netizens continue demanding his return. But new reports now talk about Man Of Steel 2, that was also reportedly Greenlit with Henry’s comeback and it isn’t a happy update either.

For the unversed, the climax of Dwayne Johnson starrer Black Adam had given the biggest surprise to the fans of SnyderVerse as it confirmed that Henry is coming back as Superman. Soon it was reported that the actor will also get a sequel to his standalone movie with, Man Of Steel 2. But within a couple of weeks, Gunn came on board and axed both the movie, and Cavill’s future as Clark Kent.

No reasons were given as to why James Gunn chose to discontinue Henry Cavill as Superman and set out on a hunt to find a completely new set for actors for his Superman: Legacy. While that still remains a mystery, the latest update talk about the Man Of Steel 2 script that came to Warner Bros bosses and how they rejected it upfront. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per a Fandom Wire report, the Man Of Steel 2 script that came to Warner Bros was so bad that they chose not to go ahead with it at all. As they were extremely displeased with the plot of the script and people have high hopes from DC movies, they didn’t want to risk a failure with a Superman movie. Soon they brought in James Gunn and decided to reboot it with Superman: Legacy.

With James Gunn having a completely new vision for his yet undisclosed Superman: Legacy, Henry Cavill might not have fit into the parameters he was looking for. However, fans are still hoping and will continue to that Cavill will return as the Kryptonian Prince someday in the future. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

