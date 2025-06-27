Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh led Sitaare Zameen Par has officially concluded its first week in theatres. The sports comedy-drama has clocked the sixth-highest opening week of 2025 in Bollywood. It has also recovered 98% of the total budget. Scroll below for day 7 box office report!

How much did Sitaare Zameen Par earn in India in week 1?

As per the official figures, Sitaare Zameen Par garnered 6.55 crores on day 7. It suffered another 13% drop compared to 7.51 crores earned on Wednesday. The overall box office collections in India land at 88.46 crore net. Including taxes, the gross total stands at 104.38 crores.

The ticket windows have now gotten congested with the arrival of Kajol’s Maa. Sitaare Zameen Par is expected to remain the #1 choice of the audience. The weekend is here, and it is expected to show good growth, fast pacing into the 100 crore club in the domestic circuit.

Take a look at the Week 1 box office breakdown below:

Day 1: 10.70 crores

Day 2: 19.90 crores

Day 3: 26.70 crores

Day 4: 8.50 crores

Day 5: 8.60 crores

Day 6: 7.51 crores

Day 7: 6.55 crores

Total: 88.46 crores

Clocks 6th highest opening week of 2025 in Bollywood

RS Prasanna’s directorial has concluded its first week on a victorious note. It left behind the opening week collections of Jaat, Kesari Chapter 2, among others to clock the 6th highest debut week of 2025 in Bollywood.

Here are the top 10 opening week collections of 2025 in Bollywood:

Chaava: 225.28 crores Housefull 5: 133.58 crores Sikandar: 115 crores Sky Force: 99.70 crores Raid 2: 98.89 (8 days) Sitaare Zameen Par: 88.46 crores Jaat: 62.24 (8 days) Kesari Chapter 2: 46.54 crores Bhool Chuk Maaf: 45.41 crores Deva: 28.17 crores Sanam Teri Kasam re-release: 26.85 crores

Soon to gain the success tag!

Sitaare Zameen Par is made on an estimated budget of 90 crores. In the last 7 days, the makers have already recovered 98% of the reported cost. Today, Aamir Khan’s film will officially gain the success tag as it needs only 1.54 crore more in the kitty. However, it needs to earn double the investment in order to become a hit at the Indian box office.

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Summary Week 1

Budget: 90 crores

India net: 88.46 crores

India gross: 104.38 crores

Budget recovery: 98%

Overseas gross: 35 crores * (6 days)

* (6 days) Worldwide gross: 139.38 crores

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Bou Buttu Bhuta Box Office Collection Day 15: Creates History For Odia Cinema + Enjoys Remarkable 246% Profits!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News