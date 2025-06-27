Akshay Kumar starrer Housefull 5 will be facing new competition at the ticket windows starting today. Apart from Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par, Kajol’s Maa has joined the box office battle today. However, the comedy thriller has accumulated good moolah in the last 3 weeks. It is now only 32 crores away from the success tag. Scroll below for day 21 updates!

Housefull 5 Day 21 Box Office Collection

The official figures are out, and Housefull 5 concluded its third week on a healthy note. It added 1.60 crores more to the kitty on Thursday, staying on similar lines as the previous day. The net earnings in India now stand at 193.39 crores after 3 weeks. Including taxes, the gross total comes to 228.20 crores.

Housefull 5 is now inching towards beating Sooryavanshi (195.04 crores) to emerge as Akshay Kumar’s highest-grossing film in the post-Covid era. The bad spell will finally be broken as the superstar will enter the 200 crore club for the first time in the post-pandemic phase.

Take a look at the week-wise breakdown of Housefull 5 below:

Week 1 – 133.58 crores

Week 2 – 43.51 crores

Week 3 – 16.30 crores

Total: 193.39 crores

Is Housefull 5 a hit?

Sajid Nadiadwala‘s latest production is mounted on a staggering budget of 225 crores. The makers have recovered almost 86% of the estimated cost in 21 days. However, Housefull 5 still needs around 32 crores more in the kitty to attain the success tag. The hit verdict will be out of reach as it needed to earn 450 crores in its lifetime, which is impossible!

Housefull 5 Box Office Summary (21 days)

Budget: 225 crores

India net: 193.39 crores

India gross: 228.20 crores

Budget recovery: 86%

