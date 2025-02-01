Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force has finally entered the 100-crore club at the box office, and the superstar missed the 100-crore mark in seven days, taking a day more to complete the target. However, this is the second highest-grosser of the superstar post-COVID already!
Deshbhakti is a tested flavor for Akshay Kumar at the box office, but the Mohra actor has been struggling with one of his tested genres lately. Finally, he seems to get hold of his box office prowess once again.
Sky Force has been maintaining its pace at the box office. In seven days, it earned 99.70 crore, but the film has still not maintained to match the seven-day total of the two patriotic films of recent times that had the same potential and star power – Fighter & Sooryavanshi!
Sooryavanshi’s Box Office Charm!
Sooryavanshi is Akshay Kumar‘s highest-grosser post-COVID. The patriotic drama by Rohit Shetty introduced another world to the Cop Universe. The film was responsible for bringing the audiences back to the theaters post-COVID. The film in week 1 earned 1.2 times more than Akshay’s latest release also starring Veer Pahariya.
Fighter VS Sky Force
Hrithik Roshan‘s film flew the highest with a collection of 143.85 crore at the box office, which was 44.2% higher than Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force. In fact, it seems difficult to reach Fighter’s endpoint for Akshay’s film as well. Hrithik Roshan’s aerial-action drama earned 215 in its lifetime.
Check out the day-wise one-week collection of Sky Force VS Sooryavanshi VS Fighter at the box office.
- Day 1: 15.30 crore VS 26.29 crore VS 24.60 crore
- Day 2: 26.30 crore VS 23.85 crore VS 41.20 crore
- Day 3: 31.60 crore VS 26.94 crore VS 27.60 crore
- Day 4: 8.10 crore VS 14.51 crore VS 30.20 crore
- Day 5: 6.30 crore VS 11.22 crore VS 7.50 crore
- Day 6: 6.60 crore VS 9.55 crore VS 6.40 crore
- Day 7: 5.50 crore VS 8.30 crore VS 6 crore
Total: 99.70 crore VS 120.66 crore VS 143.85 crore
Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.
