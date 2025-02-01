Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force has finally entered the 100-crore club at the box office, and the superstar missed the 100-crore mark in seven days, taking a day more to complete the target. However, this is the second highest-grosser of the superstar post-COVID already!

Deshbhakti is a tested flavor for Akshay Kumar at the box office, but the Mohra actor has been struggling with one of his tested genres lately. Finally, he seems to get hold of his box office prowess once again.

Sky Force has been maintaining its pace at the box office. In seven days, it earned 99.70 crore, but the film has still not maintained to match the seven-day total of the two patriotic films of recent times that had the same potential and star power – Fighter & Sooryavanshi!