It’s finally going to be survival of the fittest at the ticket windows, as Sky Force will be competing with Deva starting today. Akshay Kumar starrer has concluded its first week at the worldwide box office on a decent note. It has surpassed the lifetime of not only one but as many 7 of his films. Scroll below for the exciting updates!

Domestic Box Office Collection

As we speak, Sky Force has officially marked its entry into the 100 crore club. It unfortunately could not attain the mark within 7 days of theatrical release. In its first week, the action drama accumulated 99.70 crores at the domestic box office.

Including taxes, the gross earnings in 7 days come to 117.64 crores.

Overseas Box Office Update

Sky Force is one of the biggest failures of Akshay Kumar in the overseas circuit. Despite positive word-of-mouth, there’s been a very limited audience in the international market. The daily collections have already gone down to as low as 0.50 crores.

There was no update on day 7; hence, the total still stands at 8 crores gross.

Worldwide Total

Thanks to the domestic total, Sky Force has concluded its first week at the worldwide box office on a good note. It has made box office collections of 125.64 crores gross.

Take a look at the worldwide box office breakdown below:

India net- 99.70 crores

India gross- 117.64 crores

Overseas gross- 8 crores

Worldwide gross- 125.64 crores

Akshay Kumar surpasses his 7 films

Sky Force is achieving small feats every new day at the box office. In only one day, it has surpassed the worldwide box office collections of as many as 7 films featuring Akshay Kumar in the lead. Take a look below:

Singh Is Bling: 125.38 crores Baby: 124.84 crores Singh Is Kinng: 123.96 crores Brothers: 123.09 crores OMG: 121.57 crores Welcome: 119.49 crores Housefull: 116.30 crores

The next aim is PadMan, which grossed 128 crores+ globally.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Azaad Box Office Closing Collection: Ends Its Disastrous Domestic Run Below 8 Crores, Fails To Recover 90% Of Its Budget?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News