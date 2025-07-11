Another South Indian film has dropped its teaser in the name of a pan Indian film, and another time, I am not able to understand what is happening. KD teaser, starring Dhruva Sarja, Sanjay Dutt, and Shilpa Shetty, at the very first instance, gives you an option to choose the language. I chose Hindi. But for a good 1 minute and 30 seconds, the trailer keeps delivering dialogues and songs in English!

Anyway, from the very first frame, it’s evident that KD is mounted on a grand scale. The sequences look elaborate, and expansive, and the overall production design screams big budget. But, I am not sure if it promises a visual grandeur.

KD teaser doesn’t reveal much about the plot, it offers compelling glimpses of the characters. There’s a certain raw energy that is visible, but it does not translate into anything substantially good. At least not until Sanjay Dutt arrives.

As soon as Baba arrives on screen, he channels his inner Kaancha Cheena mode and says, “Complaint likhwaani hai. Sar mila hai, body nahi!” However, at this point, even my brain wants to tell, Sir mila hai, but dimaag nahi! Because I could not understand a thing in this teaser.

The music in the teaser seems decent, setting the tone of the film a certain way. It definitely adds drama and effectively builds anticipation, hinting at the high stakes and emotional depth of the film.

The highlight of this film will definitely be Dhruva Sarja, who is battling it out against Sanjay Dutt. It feels like a promise of a big-screen experience, but the why and what of it remain elusive. Let’s hope the full trailer sheds more light on the story and gives a little clarity.

Directed by Prem’s, KD The Devil is produced by KVN Productions. Check out the teaser of the film here.

