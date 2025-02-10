Sanjay Dutt is inevitably one of the most celebrated actors in Bollywood. He has also been steadily foraying into the South film industry with a strong filmography like KGF 2, Double iSmart, and Leo. With a glorious career spanning more than 130 films, the superstar has also amassed a stellar bankability too. Here is decoding his net worth and assets.

Assets And Investments By Sanjay Dutt

Apart from his movies and brand endorsements, an important portion of the Lage Raho Munna Bhai actor’s net worth comes from his investments. According to GQ, the actor owns two production houses, namely Sanjay Dutt Productions and Three Dimension Motion Pictures along with cricket teams like Harare Hurricane and B-Love Kandy. He has furthermore invested in companies like DawnTown and Cartel & Bros. Dutt has also launched his own whiskey brand named The Glenwalk, which is priced at Rs 1,550.

Talking about his assets, Sanjay Dutt, along with his wife Maanyata Dutt and their two kids Iqra and Shahraan, reside in a luxurious house in Bandra’s Pali Hill area, which is worth 40 crores. He also owns a beautiful home in Dubai. His luxury wheels include a Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography worth 2.99 crore, a Rolls-Royce Ghost priced between 6.95 and 7.95 crores, a Ferrari 599 GTB worth 1.3 crores, Audi R8 priced at 2.72 crore and an Audi Q7 priced between 88.66 lakhs and 97.84 lakhs.

When it comes to his bike collection, Sanjay Dutt owns a Ducati Multistrada priced between 21.48 lakhs and 31.48 lakhs. He further owns a Harley-Davidson Fatboy worth 25.68 lakhs. The Khal Nayak actor also has an enviable watch collection wherein he owns a Rolex Cosmograph Daytona with a Leopard Dial worth 40 lakhs and a Roger Dubuis Excalibur Double Tourbillon worth 64 lakhs. He furthermore is the proud owner of a Rolex Yacht-Master II worth 28 lakhs, an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore Chronograph worth 40 lakhs, and a Hublot King Power Mexican Independence worth 27 lakhs. According to The Times Of India, Dutt’s wine collection also goes up to 14 lakhs.

Sanjay Dutt’s Net Worth

According to a news report in the Free Press Journal and Financial Express, Sanjay Dutt’s current net worth is around 295 crores. He reportedly charges between 8 to 15 crores for a movie. According to ABPLive, the Shamshera actor charged 8 crores for his Tamil debut, Leo. Another report in The Times Of India stated that Sanjay took home a stellar 15 crores for Double iSmart. His net worth in the year 2022 was reportedly around 150 crores. This means the actor’s net worth has witnessed a jump of a whopping 96% in 3 years. Well, this is the sheer proof of his astounding bankability, success, and a rich legacy.

