Netflix’s animated movie, K-Pop Demon Hunters, which was released on June 20, 2025, is still captivating both domestic and international audiences with its unique storyline. Maggie Kang’s directorial not only impressed the viewers with the plot but also the amazing album of songs that continues to hold a grip on the top streaming tunes. The initial viewership rating had left the netizens shocked, but even after three weeks, as it maintains its spot, the fans are going gaga about it.

Set in an alternate version of South Korea, the storyline of the movie revolves around a girl gang named Huntrix led by three girls – Rumi, Mira, and Zoey, who are pop stars by day and demon slayers by night. They try to keep the Honmoon intact and golden to protect the ordinary people from the demonic attacks. However, things take a quick turn when Huntrix face a demon boy band, The Saja Boy, led by Jinu. What will happen to Huntrix, will they be able to protect the city, what chaos will break out, are all about the movie. Scroll ahead to know how strong impact the film has created.

What Is The Current Viewership Scenario Of K-Pop Demon Hunters?

As per What’s On Netflix, in its third week of streaming, K-Pop Demon Hunters only saw a 6.2% drop in the viewership rating, which is almost a rare case for animated movies. It often sees a sharp drop after the first week or two, but Maggie Kang’s directorial has not only garnered 56.1 million views, but also continues to lead the list of top 10.

KPOP DEMON HUNTERS is having an impressive run in the Netflix top 10s with an incredible hold in week 3 with only a drop of 6.2%. The movie now has 56.1M views. More: https://t.co/LYGme1dG8Z pic.twitter.com/37UlQ8BT0R — What’s on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) July 9, 2025

The drop rate calculates the number of viewers who have stopped watching the film over time. For most of the viral titles on streaming platforms, a steep decline in viewership ratings can often be seen in the early phase of their release. But K-Pop Demon Hunters maintains the count still now, and K-netizens expressed their excitement and shared that they know why. Some think that its rewatchable mostly among the young audience because of the modern touch to the Korean culture. Others believe it’s the songs’ magic.

As per TheQoo (via Koreaboo), one of the Korean netizens wrote, “The more I watch it, the more I realize how well-made it is, lol. It might not be super fun for everyone, but I think most people would agree it’s really well-crafted.” Another one stated, “Maybe it’s because kids keep rewatching the stuff they like like they’re streaming it nonstop, lol. My kindergartener niece was singing ‘Golden,’ hahaha.” One of them commented, “It’s still fun even after rewatching it, lol.”

X (previously known as Twitter) is also filled with comments about K-Pop Demon Hunters’ long run in the top 10 list.

130M more and we Go on All Time Netflix Top 10 in views — GrimmReaperRealm (@ReaperRealmYT) July 10, 2025

“KPop Demon Hunters” reached #1 in 20 countries worldwide, including Netflix US! 🇺🇸 — The OST consists of @JYPETWICE “Strategy” & Takedown (by JEONGYEON, JIHYO, & CHAEYOUNG). Make sure to listen & watch! 😈 pic.twitter.com/7aVDrMKOSl — TWICE ANALYTICS ᥫ᭡ (@TWICEANALYTICS) June 22, 2025

If you are late to the party and haven’t watched it yet, stream it on Netflix now.

For more of the latest Korean updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

