Park Hyung Sik was the lead in Buried Hearts, which had topped the weekend rankings during its run. The show brought in a mix of drama, politics, and a whole lot of conspiracy. After the success of Buried Hearts, the attention is back on the actor once again owing to his upcoming supernatural fantasy drama, Twelve. What makes this drama different for Park is that he will be portraying an antagonist role.

After releasing a few stills from the drama on June 30, 2025, the makers have now released an official poster for the drama, as per Adenews. In the poster, the protagonist and the antagonist are facing each other. Ma Dong Seok is on the left with a tiger stripe image in the background, and a fireball is placed in the corner. Whereas Park Hyung Sik is on the right with a crow feather image in the background, and a red ball of energy is simmering against his chest.

Upon the confirmation of a release date and the release of official stills for the drama, the excitement amongst the fans reached the next level. From anticipating the antagonist role to supporting Park Hyung Sik’s new attempt to play the bad guy in a drama, here’s how the fans reacted to Park Hyung Sik’s antagonist role in Twelve.

Micro blogging site X (formerly Twitter) was flooded with fans reaction to Park Hyung Sik as an antagonist calling him “the most handsome villain.” A few users wrote “He is giving buried hearts vibes” and “That hairstyle suit park hyung sik like he’s look incredibly handsome and hot!”

Some fans also channeled their “delulu” thoughts, which resulted in slightly humorous tweets. They also expressed how Park Hyung Sik’s role as the antagonist makes them want to support the villain instead. One wrote, “Anyone trying to hurt him will have to go through me first … Let him end the world as he wishes ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥😮‍💨”

Anyone trying to hurt him will have to go through me first …

#PARKHYUNGSIK #박형식 #twelve

A second tweeted, “How strong and evil is the power behind this handsome face? I can’t wait to see it…” A third one wrote, “they really want us to root for the villain huh.”

#parkhyungsik #TWELVE

#ParkHyungSik #Twelve

All About Park Hyung Sik’s Upcoming Drama Twelve

Twelve is a superhero fantasy drama about twelve celestial angels who are assigned to guard the Korean peninsula against evil. The drama is set in a fantasy world inspired by the twelve animals of the Eastern zodiac, following celestial warriors fighting evil. Each angel corresponds to a zodiac animal from the East. Ma Dong Seok plays Tae San, the leader of these angels. He symbolizes the tiger. Park Hyung Sik plays the antagonist Ogui, symbolising the crow. He failed to become one of the twelve angels, and hence, he chose to side with evil.

Seo In Guk plays Won Seung, a trickster and quirky fellow who aims to be the next leader after Taesan. He symbolizes the monkey. Lee Joo Bin, whom we recently saw in the drama Divorce Attorney, plays Mir, a dragon whose powers are sealed since the war that took place thousands of years ago.

Go Pil Kyu plays Don Yi, who symbolizes the pig. Don Yi works as a nurse in an oriental medicine clinic and assists Bang Wool, who symbolizes a snake. Kang Min Na plays Gang Ji, symbolising the dog. Her characteristics are akin to those of a fierce yet warm dog. Sung Yoo Bin plays Jwi Dol, symbolising the rat. Ahn Ji Hye plays Maal Seok, symbolising the horse. Regina Lei plays Bang Wool, a doctor specialising in oriental medicine.

Twelve will premiere on August 23, 2025. The drama will air every Saturday and Sunday on KBS2 at 9:20 PM (KST). As per My Dramalist, it will also be available on Disney+ in select regions.

