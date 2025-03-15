Park Hyung-Sik and Heo Joon-Ho starrer Buried Hearts earned its highest viewership rating on a Friday after continuing its double-digit rates. Read on.

After proving to be the cutest rom-com hero, Park Hyung-Sik stepped into a darker world with the K-drama Buried Hearts. It is a revenge thriller drama that also features popular veteran actor Heo Joon-Ho. The SBS series premiered on February 21, 2025, and since then, it has been soaring high with huge viewership ratings. Alongside Buried Hearts, other K-dramas, including Undercover High School, The Witch, and The Potato Lab, have also dropped.

However, it is quite clear that Hyung-Sik’s drama is leading the charts with its great ratings. As per recent reports, the series earned its highest rating on a Friday, which is a rare sight as dramas generally pull out numbers on a Sunday. Scroll ahead to know more.

On March 14, it was reported that the hit SBS drama Buried Hearts, starring Park Hyung-Sik, received the highest viewership ratings on a Friday, even though the ratings stay marginal on a weekday compared to Sundays. As per Nielsen Korea, the latest episode of the drama earned the No. 1 spot across all the channels in its scheduled time slot with a rating of 10.9 percent (average, nationwide). On the other hand, Undercover High School gained 6.8 percent as they dropped its second half.

On March 11, 2025, the Korean Business Research Institute shared the brand reputation rankings of dramas, and Buried Hearts took the first spot. With a brand reputation index of 5,770,644, the drama topped the list. As per the drama’s keyword analysis, ‘Park Hyung-Sik,’ ‘Heo Joon-Ho,’ and ‘political slush fund’ became the high-ranking phrases, while the related terms were ‘hack,’ ‘tense,’ and ‘shocking.’

These brand reputation rankings get fixed through various analyses, including consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, community awareness, and viewership indexes of 18 popular dramas, after collecting the data from February 11 to March 11.

Following Buried Hearts, Undercover High School came in second position with a brand reputation index of 5,533,122 for March. Cinderella Game came in third with a brand reputation index of 4,370,241, and For Eagle Brothers ranked fourth with an index of 4,370,121. However, Melo Movie rounded off the list by coming in fifth position with a collection of 3,780,385 scores.

For the unversed, written by Lee Myung-Hee and directed by Jin Chang-Gyu, the revenge drama Buried Hearts is about two men whose destiny gets intertwined critically after their lives center around a massive slush fund. What happens to both of the characters is all about the series. While Park Hyung-Sik plays one of the men, Seo Dong-Ju, the other one is Heo Joon-Ho, who portrays Yeom Jang-Seon. Hong Hwa-Yeon can be seen as Hyung-Sik’s love interest.

Buried Hearts premieres on SBS and if you want to watch, stream it on Disney+. Congratulations to the team for acquiring such great viewership ratings.

