One of the most anticipated K-dramas of 2025 has to be Buried Hearts. An intense teaser has recently been dropped, and fans have been going crazy about it. In the video clip, Park Hyung-Sik, who plays the protagonist’s character, gives a taste of the thrilling experience that the audience is going to get reeled in. It’s a revenge mystery drama that has lots of layers for the viewers to discover.

Buried Hearts is definitely going to be a binge-worthy drama. But if you need more convincing points about why you should watch this series, read ahead to find the 3 most important reasons.

An Interesting Storyline

SBS’ upcoming drama Buried Hearts explores a storyline following a man who hacks into a political slush fund of a massive sum worth 2 trillion won (approximately $1.4 billion). On the other hand, there’s another man who kills him in oblivion that the account has already been hacked, causing a huge loss. In a tragic twist, he loses the slush fund amount of 2 trillion won.

At the center of the drama, Park Hyung-Sik can be seen as the protagonist, Seo Dong-Ho, a very ambitious man who can do anything to reach the top. But his ambition will lead to his downfall, making him lose everything he had worked for. However, this setback will make him go so crazy that he will embark on a journey of revenge. The audience will surely be on the edge of their seats throughout the journey.

An Amazing Star Cast

Written by Lee Myung-Hee and directed by Jin Chang-Gyu, the drama features an ensemble star cast, including Park Hyung-Sik, the series stars Huh Joon-Ho, Hong Hwa-Yeon, Cha Woo-Min, Yoon Sang-Hyeon, Kwon Soo-Hyun, and others. Everyone has given their heart and soul to make it more interesting and entertaining.

Park Hyung-Sik In A Revenge Drama

So far, we have always seen Park Hyung-Sik as a soft, romantic, or goofy character. But this, he is returning in a revenge drama with a more mature and intense look. The teaser gives a glimpse of his commanding role as the clip opens with a narration that can be heard, “A man whose entire life has been hacked—I’m going all in on revenge.” Teasing his look in a black suit, he further says, “To fight a monster, I must become one. I will take it all—your money, your kingdom, everything you have.”

His transformation in this whole attire can leave you with chills. However, as he showcases himself as a ruthless and relentless character and talks about becoming a monster, the question is – who is the actual monster here?

Are these enough to convince you, or do you need more reasons to watch Buried Hearts on February 21, 2025, at 10 p.m. KST on SBS?

