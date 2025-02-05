Lee Jae-Wook and Jo Bo-Ah have paired up together for their upcoming historical romantic K-drama, ‘Dear Hongrang’. Let’s look at 5 such K-dramas before the new series hit the screens.

‘Dear Hongrang’ is Netflix’s upcoming K-drama featuring Lee Jae-Wook and Jo Bo-Ah. The first look has been unveiled, and already, the show has been making quite a buzz online. The storyline of the mystery romance set in the Joseon dynasty follows the disappearance of Hong Rang (Jae-Wook). He is the son of a powerful merchant family. On the other hand, Jae-Yi (Bo-Ah) who is his step-sister, searches for Hong Rang for years.

But things start to get messier when Hong Rang returns with a secret and some unknown emotions toward Jae-Yi that may either be sibling love or a romantic attraction. Fans are very excited to see Jae-Wook and Bo-Ah together for the first time in a K-drama. However, this is not the first historical romance drama they have been a part of. So, here are 5 series based on the same theme featuring Jae-Wook, Bo-Ah, or other popular Korean actors for you to watch before ‘Dear Hongrang’ gets released.

Tale of the Nine Tailed

‘Tale of the Nine Tailed’ is a mythical supernatural romantic drama featuring Jo Bo-Ah and Lee Dong-Wook in the lead. Dong-Wook plays Lee-Yeon (a fox), who lives to protect humans from negative supernatural threats as he is on a search to find his long-lost love through reincarnations. He soon meets a woman named Ji-A, who is hell-bent on exposing his identity. What happens between them is all about the series.

It has mythological and historical aspects in the drama, and the reincarnation part adds more charm to it. Stream it on Netflix.

Alchemy of Souls

‘Alchemy of Souls’ is a K-drama about mages who deal with heaven and Earth. It stars Lee Jae-Wook, Go Youn-Jung, Jung So-Min, Yoo In-Su, and others. The storyline follows a powerful sorceress, Naksu, who gets inside a blind woman’s (Mu Deok-I) body to save herself. The woman discovers that she can see the world again mysteriously. However, when she encounters Jang-Uk (Jae-Wook), a man from a prestigious mage family, things start to roll on their own. He asks for help to unlock his powers to become the best mage in his family. What happens next is all about the drama.

It is a must-watch K-drama. Stream it on Netflix.

Destined with You

Another reincarnation K-drama based on historical facts is ‘Destined with You’ featuring Rowoon and Jo Bo-Ah. The storyline follows a lawyer, Jang Shin-Yu, who is bound by a centuries-old curse, and a civil servant, Lee Hong-Jo, who holds the key to unlock that curse. How their romance brew despite all the challenges and their past connection is all about the drama. The series has a historical aspect along with the reincarnation part. It has all the heart-fluttering moments that we crave while watching a K-drama.

Stream it on Netflix.

The Red Sleeve

‘The Red Sleeve’ is a K-drama featuring Lee Jun-Ho, Lee Se-Young, and Kang Hoon in the lead. Based on the novel of the same name, the series is set on a historical background following a fictionalized account of the lives of King Jeongjo and his royal consort Ui Bin-Seong. It’s about a love story between the King of Joseon who puts his country over love and a courtesan who wants to live her life as she has chosen for herself.

The dramatic expressions and the beautiful moments will keep you binge-watching this K-drama till the end. It aired on MBC TV; you can stream it on Viki.

Mr. Queen

If you’re looking for a perfect romantic comedy, then ‘Mr. Queen’ should be your pick. The storyline revolves around a modern-day chef who gets trapped inside the body of a queen from the Joseon dynasty. When that happens, chaos begins. All the madness leads to more chaotic situations and amid that, the chef needs to navigate the royal court to find his way into his own life. Will that happen, what will happen to Queen Cheorin’s soul – it’s all about the drama. The series stars Kim Jung-Hyun, Shin Hye-Sun, Seol In-Ah, Na In-Woo, Choi Jin-Hyuk, and others.

So, these are the 5 K-dramas based on historical romances that you can stream before ‘Dear Hongrang’. Also, the bonus points are before you watch Lee Jae-Wook and Jo Bo-Ah together, in these dramas, you can have a look at their performances separately.

Are you excited about ‘Dear Hongrang’? The K-drama will stream in the second quarter of 2025.

For more of the latest Korean updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Netflix Shares A Sneak-Peek Of Its February 2025 Lineup Of 5 Variety Shows

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News