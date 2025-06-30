What first started as a show starring Sakshi Tanwar and Ram Kapoor as Priya and Ram has become a franchise. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain became a cult classic after its humongous success, and the pairing of the leads was greatly appreciated. The show ran for 644 episodes from 2011 to 2014.
The franchise was then expanded with sequels starring Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar. And now, the fourth season of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain is on air starring Harsahd Chopda and Shivangi Joshi. Here’s the full cast and character guide of the romantic drama show that is breaking stereotypes.
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Season 4: Meet The Cast & Characters
Harshad Chopda As Rishabh Kapoor
Harshad plays Rishabh, a cheerful, dramatic, and loyal man struggling to survive without a job before Bhagyashree hired him at the request of her employee. He is now her personal assistant and a Tattvaa employee.
Shivangi Joshi As Bhagyashree Iyer
Shivangi Joshi portrays Bhagyashree, an independent and fair woman who has lost her faith in love and has trust issues. She was the north zone head of Tattvaa but was promoted to national head. She left her home to marry a guy who later rejected her, as he was only dating her for her father’s money.
Manoj Kolhatkar As Vinayak Iyer
He plays Vinayak, Bhagyashree’s father and Padma’s husband
Pyumori Mehta Ghosh As Padma Iyer
She essays the role of Padma, Bhagyashree’s mother and Vinayak’s wife
Yash Pandit As Kartik Iyer
Yash is seen as Kartik, who is Bhagyashree’s elder brother, Padma and Vinayak’s son as well as Saumya’s husband
Divyangana Jain As Saumya Iyer
She plays Saumya, Kartik’s wife and Bhagyashree’s sister-in-law
Anchal Sabharwal As Nitya
Anchal plays Nitya, an employee of Tattvaa’s employee, Bhagyashree’s friend and neighbor, as well as Naveen’s wife
Nikhil Sharma As Naveen
Nikhil portrays Naveen, Nitya’s husband, and Bhagyashree’s neighbor
Nitin Bhatia as Sunny
Nitin essays Sunny, an employee of Tattvaa and Rishabh’s childhood friend
Arushi Handa As Sonia
Arushi is seen as Sonia, an employee of Tattvaa and Bhagyashree’s friend
Rohit Choudhary As Vikram Bhalla
Rohit plays Vikram Bhalla, the head of Tattvaa’s west zone who is Shaina’s husband and Bhagyashree’s suitor before he was exposed by Rishabh
Saumya Bhandari As Shaina Nath
Saumya portrays Shaina, Nathulal’s niece and Vikram’s wife
Ravi Kothari As Nathulal
He plays Nathulal, who is Rishabh’s landlord and Shaina’s uncle
Shivani Sopori plays Lajjo, Deepika Khanna is seen as Babita “Bobby” Arora, Jyoti Negi is Geetu, and Khushbu Thakkar is Tanu. This group of four lives in Bhagyashree’s society and are her gossip-loving neighbours.
Krishna Shetty is seen as Mukul Chaddha, the secretary of Bhagyshree’s residential society. Anujj Ahluwalia is Bittu, Pankaj Bhatia is Mr. Mehta and Avirat Parekh is Hatti and they are residents of Bhagyashree’s society.
