What first started as a show starring Sakshi Tanwar and Ram Kapoor as Priya and Ram has become a franchise. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain became a cult classic after its humongous success, and the pairing of the leads was greatly appreciated. The show ran for 644 episodes from 2011 to 2014.

The franchise was then expanded with sequels starring Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar. And now, the fourth season of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain is on air starring Harsahd Chopda and Shivangi Joshi. Here’s the full cast and character guide of the romantic drama show that is breaking stereotypes.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Season 4: Meet The Cast & Characters

Harshad Chopda As Rishabh Kapoor

Harshad plays Rishabh, a cheerful, dramatic, and loyal man struggling to survive without a job before Bhagyashree hired him at the request of her employee. He is now her personal assistant and a Tattvaa employee.

Shivangi Joshi As Bhagyashree Iyer

Shivangi Joshi portrays Bhagyashree, an independent and fair woman who has lost her faith in love and has trust issues. She was the north zone head of Tattvaa but was promoted to national head. She left her home to marry a guy who later rejected her, as he was only dating her for her father’s money.

Manoj Kolhatkar As Vinayak Iyer

He plays Vinayak, Bhagyashree’s father and Padma’s husband

Pyumori Mehta Ghosh As Padma Iyer

She essays the role of Padma, Bhagyashree’s mother and Vinayak’s wife

Yash Pandit As Kartik Iyer

Yash is seen as Kartik, who is Bhagyashree’s elder brother, Padma and Vinayak’s son as well as Saumya’s husband

Divyangana Jain As Saumya Iyer

She plays Saumya, Kartik’s wife and Bhagyashree’s sister-in-law

Anchal Sabharwal As Nitya

Anchal plays Nitya, an employee of Tattvaa’s employee, Bhagyashree’s friend and neighbor, as well as Naveen’s wife

Nikhil Sharma As Naveen

Nikhil portrays Naveen, Nitya’s husband, and Bhagyashree’s neighbor

Nitin Bhatia as Sunny

Nitin essays Sunny, an employee of Tattvaa and Rishabh’s childhood friend

Arushi Handa As Sonia

Arushi is seen as Sonia, an employee of Tattvaa and Bhagyashree’s friend

Rohit Choudhary As Vikram Bhalla

Rohit plays Vikram Bhalla, the head of Tattvaa’s west zone who is Shaina’s husband and Bhagyashree’s suitor before he was exposed by Rishabh

Saumya Bhandari As Shaina Nath

Saumya portrays Shaina, Nathulal’s niece and Vikram’s wife

Ravi Kothari As Nathulal

He plays Nathulal, who is Rishabh’s landlord and Shaina’s uncle

Shivani Sopori plays Lajjo, Deepika Khanna is seen as Babita “Bobby” Arora, Jyoti Negi is Geetu, and Khushbu Thakkar is Tanu. This group of four lives in Bhagyashree’s society and are her gossip-loving neighbours.

Krishna Shetty is seen as Mukul Chaddha, the secretary of Bhagyshree’s residential society. Anujj Ahluwalia is Bittu, Pankaj Bhatia is Mr. Mehta and Avirat Parekh is Hatti and they are residents of Bhagyashree’s society.

