Hina Khan is one of the most prominent names on Indian television. She became a household name after portraying the character of Akshara in the popular show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. However, her exit from the show in November 2016 was marred by some controversies. Things became murkier when the producer of the show, Rajan Shahi, took a dig at her reason for leaving the show.

According to a news report in Masala, Rajan Shahi, in his interactions with the media portal back then, hinted that Hina Khan decided to leave Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai because she had issues with co-star Shivangi Joshi, who played Naira on the show. Not only this, but he also allegedly accused the actress of interfering with the script of the show. On this, Hina also hit back at the producer but refrained from using any negative words for him or any of the team members of the show.

The report further stated that Hina Khan, in an interview with a publication, stated that her exit from the show was not amicable, but she still respects the makers and the entire team involved since that marked her first big break on Indian television. The former Bigg Boss 11 finalist also said that she wishes to respect her late father’s wishes who never wanted her to speak ill about anyone from the team of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. However, despite this, she made sure to take a strong jibe at Rajan Shahi’s comments.

The actress said, “Kabhi Kabhi Jo Bahut Bolta Hai Na, Zaroori Nahi Woh Sahi Ho. Jo Kam Bolta Hai, Zaroori Nahi Woh Galat Ho. That’s All.” Hina Khan’s fans also reportedly started trolling Rajan Shahi for his dig at the actress. Well, in the present time, Hina is being a strong role model for her fans as she is battling cancer like a true warrior.

